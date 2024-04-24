UAE, Oman railway project has entered implementation phase: CEO of Hafeet Rail

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 24 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail, affirmed that the railway project between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates has entered into the implementation phase on Tuesday.

He said that several tangible steps have been made, starting with the signing of the partnership agreement between stakeholders, and the awarding of major contracts for the project to a UAE-Omani alliance comprising companies from both countries operating as one team.

Al Hashemi, speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the joint UAE-Oman Business Forum in Abu Dhabi, emphasised that the project will yield numerous economic and social benefits. He highlighted that the railways operate with high efficiency in terms of safety and security and are among the most sustainable means of transportation environmentally.

He affirmed his expectations that the UAE-Oman railway project will serve as a catalyst for further cooperation in various economic and industrial sectors, noting its direct impact on passenger movement between the two countries, further boosting tourism and ties between their peoples.

He added that the railway line in this project extends from the existing network in the UAE, specifically from the Al Wathba area to the city and port of Sohar, passing through diverse geographical areas from desert to mountainous and valley regions, and running alongside Jebel Hafeet, from which the joint venture company Hafeet Rail derives its name.

The joint UAE-Omani Business Forum on Tuesday witnessed the unveiling of the new brand identity of Hafeet Rail, which was previously known as "Oman and Etihad Rail Company." (ANI/WAM)

