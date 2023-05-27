UAE participates in 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress

Saint Petersburg [Russia], May 27 : UAE Spokesman for the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, said that the UAE is expanding on its track record of climate innovation and has utilised its technological and natural advantages as an energy hub to construct an ecosystem for climate solutions.

Ghobash was speaking during the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress here where he is taking part as the Guest of Honor.

"The UAE has invested USD 50 billion in renewable energy in over 70 countries to date, and has pledged to invest another USD 50 billion in clean energy projects at home and abroad over the next decade," he added during the conference.

The 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress is held on May 25-26, 2023 at the Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg. The main theme of the Congress this year is 'Ecology: A Right, Not a Privilege'.

The Nevsky International Ecological Congress is a key platform for shaping the environmental agenda. As part of an open international dialogue, the Congress will provide an opportunity to discuss the most pressing and relevant environmental issues as well as strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation in ensuring environmental safety and harmonizing environmental legislation.

In the meantime, Ghobash and his accompanying delegation met with Alexander Belsky, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg, during his official visit to the Russian Federation, and they discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two sides. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor