UAE participates in 27th General Assembly of Association of National Olympic Committees

Lisbon [Portugal] October 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, led the Committee's delegation at the 27th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) hosted in Cascais, Portugal, from October 30 to November 1 as part of the ANOC meeting series.

The Committee's delegation included Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, and Major General Dr Muhammad Al Mur, a member of the Committee's Board of Directors.

The meeting commenced with a tribute to several late sports leaders who had significantly contributed to the Olympic movement.

Dr Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, then addressed delegates from various national Olympic committees worldwide.

The agenda included key topics, such as the approval of the minutes of the 26th General Assembly held in Seoul in 2022, and reports from the President and Secretary-General of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

The assembly also reviewed reports on the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games, updates from the Indonesian Olympic Committee, decisions by the ANOC Executive Board, a visual presentation from continental sports federations, a final report from the organising committee of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, and an update on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Participants received reports from the World Anti-Doping Agency, the International Testing Agency, presentations by Deloitte and the Centre for Digital Leadership, and an update on the ANOC TV Digital Acceleration Programme.

Assembly members reviewed additional reports from ANOC committees and working groups, updates from the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games Organising Committee, the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee, a report from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as well as reports on ANOC's sustainability strategy, commercial opportunities, and the strategic plan of ANOC.

An update from the International World Games Association was also discussed. (ANI/WAM)

