UAE participates in Czech Republic Defence Industry Exhibition

Prague [Czech Republic], May 30 (ANI/WAM): A group of UAE defence sector companies participated in the International Defence and Security Technologies Fair, which was being held in the Czech Republic, on the sidelines of the visit of a high-level delegation headed by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, to the country, with the aim of expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various areas of common interest.

The participation of the UAE delegation at the international exhibition comes within the framework of the country's efforts to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences and best practices in the field of defence, focusing on the advanced technology and modern innovations employed by UAE and Czech Republic companies, as the two sides look to strengthen cooperation in this sector for the benefit of both countries.

The delegation toured the various pavilions and halls of the exhibition, which includes a number of international institutions and companies. The delegation was briefed on the latest military technologies, security systems and defence industries hosted by the exhibition. (ANI/WAM)

