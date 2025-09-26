UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 26 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has participated in the eighth meeting of the GCC Railway Authority Council, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Regulatory Sector at the Ministry, who reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting joint GCC efforts to accelerate the completion of the Gulf Railway project.

He stressed that the initiative is a strategic undertaking that enhances economic integration, strengthens social connectivity and contributes to sustainable development.

Sheikh Nasser highlighted that, under the directives of its leadership, the UAE remains steadfast in its support for the Gulf Railway project, recognising its importance in boosting transport networks, facilitating intra-GCC trade and opening broader horizons for regional economic integration.

The meeting discussed several key issues, including the general agreement on linking GCC states through the project, the external auditor's report for previous financial years, updates on relevant studies and projects, and future participation in specialised transport and railway exhibitions and conferences. (ANI/WAM)

