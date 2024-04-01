UAE President and King of Jordan discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

Dubai [UAE], April 1 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. During the call, the two leaders discussed the close ties and various aspects of cooperation and collaboration between the UAE and Jordan, all aimed at fostering mutual growth and driving development and prosperity.

The UAE President enquired about the situation in Jordan with His Majesty King Abdullah II, offering prayers for God's protection over Jordan and its people, and for the continued blessings of security, safety, and stability. He affirmed the UAE's commitment to support the Kingdom in maintaining its security and stability.

His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his appreciation for His Highness' kind sentiments towards Jordan and its people, wishing the UAE continued progress.

During the call, His Highness and His Majesty addressed several regional and international matters of shared concern, particularly the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They underscored the need to amplify efforts to establish a ceasefire and to bolster initiatives addressing the worsening conditions for Gaza and its people.

Both sides stressed the need for resolute international action to prevent further escalation of the conflict in the region. Furthermore, they highlighted the importance of establishing a clear political pathway towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace, founded on the two-state solution, which would help assure stability and security for all. (ANI/WAM)

