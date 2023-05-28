UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola 'First Class Medal of Independence'

Dubai [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded Albino Malungo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, the First Class Medal of Independence on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the UAE, and in appreciation of his work, which contributed to the development and strengthening of relations between the two countries in many fields.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to Malungo, and wished the Ambassador success in his future duties, praising his role during his tenure in strengthening the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Angola in all fields.

For his part, Malungo expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the achievements made by the UAE that reflect the keenness of its leadership and its success in raising the country's status on the global stage.

The Ambassador thanked all UAE government agencies for their support in carrying out his duties to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

