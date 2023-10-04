UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Mozambique

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the First Class Medal of Independence to Tiago Castigo on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique to the UAE.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the Medal to Ambassador Castigo, emphasising the UAE's keenness to enhance its relations with the Republic of Mozambique in all fields. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also expressed appreciation for Ambassador Castigo's role in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries during his tenure in the UAE and wished him success in his future assignments.

For his part, Ambassador Castigo conveyed his gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for conferring the Medal, commending the advancement of ties between the two nations. He also expressed his appreciation to all government entities in the United Arab Emirates for their cooperation, which contributed to the success of his mission in the country. (ANI/WAM)

