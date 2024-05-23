UAE President confers First-Class Medal of Independence on ambassador of Paraguay

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the First-Class Medal of Independence to Jose Aguero Avila, Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

The medal was conferred in appreciation of Avila's efforts during his tenure which contributed to the development and advancement of bilateral relations across various fields.

Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented the medal to Avila during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Al Hashimy stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Paraguay in all areas.

She also expressed her wishes of success to the Ambassador in his future duties and commended his role in strengthening the distinct relations between the UAE and the Republic of Paraguay during his tenure.

For his part, Avila expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and commended the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude to all UAE entities for their cooperation that positively contributed to the success of his mission in the country. (ANI/WAM)

