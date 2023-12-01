UAE President meets with leaders of Germany, Serbia, Albania at COP-28

Dubai [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met individually today with Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany; Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia; and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the COP-28 climate summit taking place at Expo City Dubai.

During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries, along with a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The leaders of Germany, Serbia and Albania commended the earlier announcement by His Highness the President to establish a USD 30 billion fund for global climate solutions, emphasising the importance of the initiative in enhancing climate action for the benefit of humanity.

The meetings also discussed COP-28 and the importance of cooperation between the participating nations to deliver tangible results aimed at ensuring a more sustainable future for all. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor