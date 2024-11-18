UAE President offers condolences on passing of Faris Al Mazrouei's mother

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his condolences today to Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, on the passing of his mother.

During his visit to the condolence majlis, he conveyed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. He prayed that God grants her eternal rest and also prayed for her family and loved ones to be blessed with strength and patience during this difficult time.

He was accompanied during his visit by Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council. (ANI/WAM)

