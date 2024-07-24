UAE President receives Crown Prince of Ajman

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 24 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

They, along with other sheikhs and guests, exchanged greetings and engaged in cordial conversations.

They discussed a range of topics including the aspirations of the Emirati people and the UAE's ambitious vision that prioritises human development as the key to future progress.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of empowering Emiratis to contribute to the development of their communities and the ongoing achievement of national goals.

They also expressed their hopes for the UAE's ongoing stability, progress, and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; along with several sheikhs, officials, and guests. (ANI/WAM)

