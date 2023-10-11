UAE President receives phone call from Netherlands PM

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 11 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, in which they discussed bilateral strategic cooperation and ways to enhance it for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The two sides also discussed efforts to de-escalate grave regional developments, particularly on the humanitarian level. They emphasised the importance of preserving civilian lives and avoiding further escalation while securing corridors to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The two leaders stressed the urgent need for the international community to actively contribute to a comprehensive peace process that would prevent further crises and instability in the region. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor