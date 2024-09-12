UAE President receives written message from President of Brazil

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil concerning bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting with Mauro Vieira, Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting addressed several issues of mutual interest, particularly as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, established in June 1974.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Vieira's visit, commending the UAE-Brazil strong bilateral relations and the mutual commitment to strengthening ties across all fields, including economic, commercial, cultural, investment, development, and climate sectors.

The meeting also touched on the priorities of Brazil's presidency of the G20, which is being held this year under the slogan, "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet."

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's keenness to participate actively in the G20, supporting the priorities announced by the Brazilian presidency, which focus on combating hunger and poverty, sustainable development, energy transformations, and global governance.

In a related context, the two ministers discussed regional and international developments, exchanging views on them.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the Brazilian Foreign Minister and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

