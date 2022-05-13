UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan passes away

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced. “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a Wam statement read. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed. Since becoming the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a major restructuring of both the Federal Government and the government of Abu Dhabi. Under his reign, the UAE has witnessed an accelerated development that ensured decent living for the people calling the country home. After being elected as the President, Sheikh Khalifa launched his first strategic plan for the UAE government to achieve balanced and sustainable development, placing the prosperity of UAE citizens and residents at the core.

