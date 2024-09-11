UAE President visits King of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [ UAE], September 11 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at his residence in Abu Dhabi. The King is currently on a private visit to the UAE.

Both discussed the close and longstanding ties between the UAE and Bahrain and their shared commitment to further strengthening these bonds for the benefit of their peoples.

The meeting also reviewed the continuous growth of cooperation between the two nations across all levels, and the importance of enhancing joint efforts to serve the development priorities of both countries. These efforts are driven by the close ties and the shared vision of both leaders to fulfil the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity.

The meeting was also attended by General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa, Personal Representative of King of Bahrain; Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of the Royal Court, and a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)

