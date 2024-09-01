UAE President's directives reaffirm constant readiness to aid friendly nations: Hamdan bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), stated that the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirm the UAE's constant readiness and commitment to aid friendly nations, stand by them during crises and disasters, and extend a helping hand.

This statement was made as Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the humanitarian situation caused by the recent floods in Nepal, through a phone call made today with the ERC delegation currently in Kathmandu to assess the on-ground conditions and identify the urgent humanitarian aid needs of those affected, as well as to explore developmental projects and reconstruction programmes for the areas most impacted by the disaster.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the humanitarian conditions in Nepal during the call with the Head of the ERC delegation in Nepal. He directed the immediate implementation of the proposed programme by the delegation to enhance the organisation's humanitarian response and mitigate the impact of the flooding on the local population.

Sheikh Hamdan also learnt about the types of projects Nepal currently needs and instructed the delegation to meet the immediate basic needs of those affected and to study future projects aimed at recovering from the flood damage. (ANI/WAM)

