UAE President's visit to Kuwait opens new avenues for cooperation: UAE Ambassador to Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], November 9 (ANI/WAM): Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, affirmed that the upcoming visit of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Kuwait on Sunday, at the invitation of Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, will open new avenues for cooperation across various sectors.

Al Neyadi highlighted that the visit follows two months after the 5th session of the Joint Higher Committee, which resulted in the signing of several agreements, including those on tax avoidance, defence, infrastructure, cybersecurity, environment, and information technology.

These agreements aim to enhance collaboration and coordination, capitalising on the opportunities and resources of both nations for mutual benefit.

He noted that the historical visit of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is being met with significant official and public enthusiasm, reflected in widespread media coverage and the decoration of streets and official buildings across Kuwait, showcasing the strong ties between the two countries.

Al Neyadi added that reciprocal visits in 2024, starting with the significant visit of the Emir of Kuwait to the UAE, have furthered cooperation between the two nations. This is followed by high-level visits in September and October, including those by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, which have focused on strengthening ties across all sectors.

He concluded that the relationship between the UAE and Kuwait remains a model of cooperation and solidarity, rooted in deep historical bonds and driven by the leadership's commitment to further development, benefiting both nations and supporting the Gulf Cooperation Council's progress. (ANI/WAM)

