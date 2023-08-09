UAE Pro League gears for star-studded awards night

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): The UAE football community is gearing up for the UAE Pro League's 2022-2023 Season Awards Ceremony.

The star-studded event will unfold tomorrow, August 10, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

The ceremony is set to unveil the season's standout performers, illuminating the best in the game from players to coaches and clubs.

The list of nominees boasts prominent figures who delivered stellar performances during the past season Ensuring that the evening is nothing short of spectacular; the UAE Pro League has meticulously curated an array of special segments and unique initiatives, reminiscent of its grandeur in past editions. But this isn't just about celebrating last season's highlights; it's also a prelude to the thrilling season that awaits.

The initial selection process for nominees was based on statistics provided by Opta, the UAE Pro League's official analytics partner. This was followed by a fan-driven voting phase that saw an overwhelming turnout from fans, team captains, coaches, and the media, culminating in the top three contenders for each award.

The awards night will honour the best across 15 categories, which are segmented into three major groups: Voting-based category, Statistics-based category, and Criteria-based category.

The final shortlist for the Golden Ball Award for the best Emirati player will see competition between Al Wasl's Ali Saleh, Al Jazira's Ali Mabkhout, and Shabab Al Ahli's Yahya Al Ghassani.

As for the Golden Ball handed to the best foreign player, the shortlist includes Federico Cartabia (Shabab Al Ahli), Laba Kodjo (Al Ain), and Mohamed Firas Ben Larbi (Ajman).

Meanwhile, the Golden Boy for the U 23 Best Emirati Player list includes Abdulla Hamad (Al Wahda), Harib Abdalla Suhail, and Bader Nasser Abaelaziz (Shabab Al Ahli).

As for the Golden Boy for Best Player (Resident/Born), the list includes Ousmane Camara, Luan Pereira (Sharjah), and Erik Jorgens (Al Ain).

The Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper will see competition between Khaled Al Senani (Al Wasl), Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah), and Khaled Eisa (Al Ain).

Leonardo Jardim (Shabab Al Ahli), Goran Tufegdzic (Ajman), and Olăroiu Cosmin (Sharjah) will be vying for the Leader for the best coach award.

Meanwhile, the trio Fabio De Lima (Al Wasl), Soufian Rahimi, and Laba Kodjo (Al Ain) will also be vying for the Fans’ Player of the Year.

The Fans' Goal of the Year award will see competition between Laba Kodjo, Soufian Rahimi (Al Ain), and Fabio De Lima (Al Wasl).

Regarding Professional Excellence in Club Licensing, the list includes Al Ain, Sharjah, and Shabab Al Ahli.

Additionally, the awards night will encompass statistics-based awards, such as the Golden Shoe for the ADNOC Pro League Top Scorer, the Golden Shoe for ADIB Cup Top Scorer, the Silver Shoe for the U21 Pro League Top Scorer, Fantasy Manager of the Year, and the Dream Team Award. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor