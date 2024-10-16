UAE provided over AED18 billion to build secure food future, says Mariam Almheiri

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, stressed the UAE's pioneering global role in efforts for food security and its leading position among the countries at the forefront of building a food secure future.

In a statement marking the World Food Day, observed annually on October 16, Almheiri said that the pursuit of a food secure future centres around ensuring healthy food for all in strategic partnership with various countries and relevant international organisations primarily through philanthropic aid for needy people.

UAE's role in food security initiatives springs from the solid humanitarian approach established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, she explained.

Almheiri explained that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pays great attention to strengthening global food security by building alliances with many international programmes and organisations.

She added that the programmes for global food security that emanated from the UAE embody the country's global responsibility in tackling the challenges of food security, amounting to more than AED18 billion.

The UAE efforts for food security are headed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council.

Almheiri also referred to the UAE's global efforts at building sustainable food systems through flexible initiatives and programmes that benefit underprivileged communities. She also drew attention to the partnerships with the Gates Foundation and Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research to deepen studies on the challenges facing global food systems.

This is part of the country's comprehensive humanitarian aid strategy, especially food security.(ANI/WAM)

