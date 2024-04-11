UAE: Ramazan Nights 2024 Exhibition concludes with 150,000+ turnout

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 11 (ANI/WAM): Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) wrapped up 21 days of enticing offers, entertainment events, and family-centric shows and activities with the conclusion of the 41st edition of Ramazan Nights Exhibition.

Setting record-breaking sales and visitor turnout, the "Ramazan Nights 2024" exhibition drew more than 150,000 visitors, a 50 percent increase compared to the 2023 edition.

Thousands of visitors flocked to Expo Centre Sharjah to enjoy the exhibition's vibrant shopping spree and festive Ramazan ambience, leveraging substantial discounts on a wide array of products, including the most famous brands.

Hosted by ECS from March 21 to April 10, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition featured massive discounts of up to 75 percent offered by over 200 key retailers and around 500 international and local brands.

It also boasted an impressive lineup of heritage-inspired activities and programmes, complemented by a series of artistic performances, which come within the framework of the 34th edition of the Sharjah Ramazan Festival.

This year's exhibition exceeded sales volume expectations, successfully playing a pivotal role in the revitalisation of commercial activity.

This success is attributed to the alluring promotions and valuable prizes and gifts offered by exhibitors, alongside the distinctive activities and captivating entertainment shows and programmes in store.

Furthermore, the "Ramazan Nights" exhibition showcased a variety of interactive heritage-themed events and activities curated by the Heritage Village, offering attendees an immersive and engaging experience that embraces the essence of Ramazan and festivities of Eid in the emirate of Sharjah.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), emphasised that the 2024 edition of "Ramazan Nights" exhibition has achieved tremendous success, which reaffirms its status as one of the UAE's most significant entertainment and marketing events.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the exhibition's positive outcome further solidifies its standing among the premier shopping destinations in both the emirate and all over the country.

The exhibition saw the wide participation of top retailers alongside major commercial hubs and a distinguished array of the most famous international brands, including premium fragrance and accessory brands, in addition to a substantial number of local and national enterprises that showcased a diverse range of their products.

Spanning over 16,000 square metres, the exhibition offered visitors captivating surprises in the world of shopping, including a plethora of unique entertainment activities, valuable prizes, and gifts. It served as an optimal platform for attendees to immerse themselves in the enchanting and spiritual ambience of the holy month of Ramazan in the emirate of Sharjah. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor