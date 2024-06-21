UAE ranked India's 9th largest seafood export market

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has become the ninth largest seafood export destination for India, D V Swamy, Chairman of India's Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), has said.

He said India's worldwide seafood exports touched an all-time high in volume during the financial year 2023-2024.

India shipped 1.78 million metric tonnes of seafood worth US$7.38 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24. India's fiscal year begins annually on 1st April and ends on 31st March.

Frozen shrimp remained the major export item in quantity and value. The Middle East as a whole accounted for 28,571 metric tonnes of this item, Swamy said.

The top 10 markets together contributed 79.89 per cent of India's seafood exports in US dollar terms in the financial year 2023-24.

The MPEDA, set up by an act of India's Parliament in 1972, is a statutory body entrusted with the primary task of promoting the export of Indian marine products. (ANI/WAM)

