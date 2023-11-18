UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends RAK Terry Fox charity fun run

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that charitable and humanitarian work is inherent in Ras Al Khaimah society and acts as a compass to guide the community to a more prosperous and cooperative world, as he inaugurated the 13th RAK Terry Fox Run on Al Qawasim Corniche.

The fun run attracted a large number of community members, who took part in 3K and 5K races to raise funds for cancer research.

Sheikh Saud praised the efforts of the event's organisers, who aim to fund cancer research, raise awareness of the condition and help communities improve their overall health and quality of life.

The RAK Terry Fox Run, a staple in the Emirate's event calendar, is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud and in cooperation with the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation. Proceeds from the race will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain, which conducts scientific research on cancer.

The run is organised in memory of Canadian athlete Terry Fox, who had a leg amputated due to bone cancer in his youth. Despite this challenge, he embarked on an east-to-west cross-Canada run to support cancer research.

Although his condition eventually forced him to end his quest after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres, and ultimately cost him his life, his efforts resulted in a lasting, worldwide legacy. The annual Terry Fox Run has since spread to over 60 countries and brings together millions of participants every year.(ANI/WAM)

