UAE: SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority's policy

Sharjah [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Consultative Council's (SCC) fifteenth meeting, as part of the second regular session of the eleventh legislative term, was held at its headquarters in Sharjah under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council.

The Council discussed the policy of the Sharjah Airport Authority. The session was attended by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Authority; and a number of senior officials.

In his speech, Ali Salim Al Midfa reviewed the most prominent features of the airport's comprehensive expansion plan, the largest since its establishment, explaining that the expansion project has exceeded 71 per cent completion. The project aims to increase the airport's capacity to more than 20 million passengers annually by 2027 through the construction of new buildings, the expansion of departure and arrival halls, and the development of baggage systems and smart services.

Al Midfa also addressed Sharjah Airport's statistics for 2024, which show an 11 per cent growth in the total number of passengers, a 10 per cent growth in the total number of aircraft, a 2 per cent growth in the total volume of air and sea freight, and a 39 per cent growth in the total volume of air freight.

Al Midfa reviewed the Authority's policies and services, noting that the passenger terminal expansion project is the largest package in a series of expansion projects.

Al Midfa affirmed that the Authority continues its commitment to providing integrated services that meet the highest quality standards, which contributes to raising the efficiency of operational performance and providing a distinct and smooth travel experience that meets customer expectations.

He expressed his confidence in continuing positive growth at all levels, especially in light of the ongoing comprehensive expansion projects. (ANI/WAM)

