UAE secures 12 medals at IMMAF Youth World Championships, including 4 golds

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 11 (ANI/WAM): The UAE team's overall medal tally in the IMMAF Youth World Championships, which concluded today in Abu Dhabi, settled at an impressive 12, including 4 gold, one silver and seven bronze.

Zamzam Al Hammadi, the UAE's rising star in mixed martial arts, has once again demonstrated her dominance by defending her gold medal at the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Saturday. In the final, Al Hammadi delivered a masterclass in MMA, defeating Xerena Sikes of the USA and securing victory with a unanimous decision in the Youth A 52.2 kg division.

On her journey to the finals, Al Hammadi was unstoppable. She first overcame Palestine's Taghrid Akkawi, locking in a vicious armbar to secure a submission victory in just 1 minute and 32 seconds. Her momentum didn't stop there. She next faced Italy's Elena Indelicato and once again showcased her dominance, earning another unanimous decision win. In the semi-finals, Al Hammadi overcame Poland's Sara Dembinska, also winning by unanimous decision, setting the stage for her commanding performance in the final showdown.

With today's victory, Al Hammadi claimed her second consecutive gold, cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. The Mubadala Arena screamed in celebration as the referee raised her hand, with a capacity crowdamong them her sister, Ghala Al Hammadi, who also defended her gold medal earlier in the weekcheering her on.

On Saturday evening, the championship came to a close with Ukraine finishing on top for the fourth consecutive year. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan bagged second and third places, respectively.

Thani Almehairi (Youth A / 65.8 kg) and Saeed Alnuaimi (Men / Youth A / 56.7 kg) won bronze medals for the hosts, the UAE.

The final day's competitions were attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Kerrith Brown, President of the IMMAF, Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee; Wissam Abi Nader, IMMAF Vice President; Densign White, IMMAF CEO and several representatives of the participating countries' delegations and embassies in the UAE.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri said, "The widespread praise we have received from various quarters confirms our success in making a significant impact on this sport by hosting world-class championships in Abu Dhabi. With the conclusion of this championship, Abu Dhabi adds another chapter to its illustrious record of hosting major international sporting events."

"We are particularly delighted with our national team's achievement of 12 medals, especially the success of the Al Hammadi sisters in winning gold medals for two consecutive years, remarkable accomplishments we are very proud of. These achievements are the result of the tremendous efforts made by all involved parties in shaping a bright future for the next generation of Emirati mixed martial arts talent," Al Dhaheri added.

Kerrith Brown, President of IMMAF, said, "The IMMAF Youth World Championships 2024 have been an amazing event. Seeing the next generation of athletes exhibiting such technical skills is fantastic. The participation of 800 athletes from 47 countries competing at the highest level for a youth event shows that grassroots development is coming to fruition. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has done an incredible job of putting on a spectacular event."

Tolly Plested, coach of the UAE MMA team, said, "We're proud of our national team. They showed impressive skill and flexibility during some tough matches against the world's top MMA athletes and rose to the challenge with outstanding performances. We're happy with the results, especially the four gold medals they won. The athletes put in a lot of effort and gave it their all. We'll keep working on improving their level through more intensive training to achieve even better results in the future."

"Words can't explain how happy I am today," said Al Hammadi after her win. "I have been working towards this moment since the day I won gold last year. Honestly, it was tougher than I thought, especially the finals. I was aiming for a submission win. I want to dedicate this win to our visionary leadership." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor