UAE: SEWA receives global sustainability certificate

Sharjah [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), represented by the Services and Technical Support Department for Information and Communication Technology, received a global certificate from the international organisation "PrintReleaf Standard", in recognition of its distinguished efforts in contributing to achieving sustainable development and preserving the environment.

SEWA launched an initiative in cooperation with Xerox Emirates to participate in the global reforestation programme approved by the organisation. During the planting of trees in exchange for the papers that are printed, SEWA achieved outstanding results within the programme and was able to plant 115 trees from 1st January to 31st May 2024.

Majid Huraimel Al Shamsi, Director of SEWA General Department of Institutional Support, received the certificate from Mahmoud Al Yahya, General Manager of Xerox UAE, on behalf of "PrintReleaf Standard".

Majid Huraimel Al Shamsi explained that the SEWA obtaining this certificate from an international organisation confirms the Authority's keenness to preserve the environment and support purposeful initiatives and confirms its commitment to its societal responsibility and its interest in important issues, in implementation of the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to commit to social responsibility and provide all the necessary elements to preserve the environment and achieve sustainability.

Majid Huraimel Al Shamsi stressed that obtaining this international certificate is a new achievement added to SEWA and reflects its continuous efforts aimed at achieving positive results in accordance with its strategic plan, which is keen to achieve sustainable development.

Ahmed Hussein Abdullah Al Hammadi, Head of the Services and Technical Support Department at the Information and Communication Technology Department, explained participating in this global reforestation initiative contributes to reducing carbon emissions, whereas "PrintReleaf Standard" programme relies on afforestation in a number of regions in many world countries based on the number of papers used in printing.

Al Hammadi added that SEWA is working on the electronic transformation, reducing the consumption of paper in the work environment, educating employees about the importance of reducing paper consumption, the use of printers and its impact on the environment. In addition, SEWGA is participating in initiatives that contribute to preserving the environment in exchange for the use of paper and printers until the Authority reaches zero printing papers used. (ANI/WAM)

