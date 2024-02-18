UAE: Sharjah Consultative Council discusses cooperation with Police Research Centre

Sharjah [UAE], February 18 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has discussed with the Police Research Centre at the Sharjah Police General Command the strengthening of joint cooperation in the fields of scientific research by proposing and presenting a group of societal topics and ideas that would contribute to community service and enhance the council's performance in exercising its parliamentary role.

This came during the reception by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the council, at the council's headquarters, with a delegation from the Police Research Centre, led by Colonel Ali Saif Al Dhabahi, Deputy Director of the Police Research Centre, and the accompanying delegation from the centre, in the presence of Halima Al Owais, Vice Chairperson of the council, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the council, and a number of male and female members of the council.

During the meeting, the council was briefed on the organisational structure of the research centre, work strategies and mechanisms, main and subsidiary responsibilities and specialisations, as well as scientific research and studies that are based on precise methodologies in addressing security and societal issues, and supporting decision-making.

They reviewed the policy of the Police Thought Journal, its frameworks for adopting serious scientific literature, refereeing theoretical and practical scientific research, and its publishing plans.

The council learned about the work strategy of the Police Research Centre in the areas of organising seminars and scientific forums, and many other areas that fall within the centre's jurisdiction.

Colonel Ali Saif Al Dhabahi also indicated that the centre's work involves preparing research and studies on social phenomena related to police work, and benefiting from them in developing strategic plans and objectives, and addressing the problems associated with it, in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to permanent cooperation with the council to prepare various research and studies.

In turn, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi expressed his appreciation for the role of the Police Research Centre in the Sharjah Police General Command and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the aim of joint coordination in conducting surveys, research and preparing studies in a way that serves the council's policies in caring for society and its parliamentary work. (ANI/WAM)

