UAE: Sharjah Events Festival promises loads of fun, exciting activities

Sharjah [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Sharjah Events Festival from December 12 to 15 under the slogan "Shining with Events", at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

The popular festival offers an exciting experience blending wholesome fun with knowledge and infotainment spread over four days. The diverse range of events and activities targeting various age groups.

The Sharjah Events Festival, to run from 4 pm to 10 pm, once again promises visitors a beautiful bouquet of interactive fun and games and educational and cultural activities.

The festival theme this year revolves around adventures in the forests. The festival offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy interactive shows and games such as treasure hunting that combine learning with fun, challenges and excitement. Vibrant designs and colour motifs enhance the atmosphere of nature and an enchanting forest environment.

The festival boasts live theatrical performances and an exclusive carnival area. Audiences can go on a magical train journey in an interactive show. Then there are exciting contests hosted by the festival's outdoor theatre.

A major attraction of the Sharjah Events Festival this year is the live popular show featuring the cartoon characters, Masha and the Bear, who are accompanied by their friends, the Panda, the Tiger, and the Penguin, as they embark on a magical journey through the forest. During this exciting adventure, they meet new characters and face many surprises that reveal to them the true power of hope, the meaning of dreams and friendship, as part of a live musical show that pulsates with creativity.

The Masha and the Bear Show will help visitors, especially families with young children, create beautiful memories to last a lifetime. Visitors can purchase souvenirs celebrating the festival theme from the Sharjah Events store. The festival also offers a variety of food options through various kiosks and carts.

The festival also showcases Sharjah's exciting events agenda in the upcoming year of 2025. The annual festival aims to enhance community cohesion through a rich diversity of entertainment, cultural, heritage and knowledge-based events. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor