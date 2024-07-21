UAE-Slovenia Political Consultation Committee explores strengthening cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): Senior officials from the UAE and the Republic of Slovenia met in Ljubljana, for the second round of political consultations between the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia.

The UAE delegation was led by Abdulrahman Ali Al Neyadi, Director of European Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Slovenia delegation was headed by Mateja Norcic Stamcar, Political Director at the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the session, both sides affirmed the strong ties between the two nations and emphasised the importance of cooperation in the bilateral and multilateral spheres.

For his part, Al Neyadi commended the outstanding progress in relations between the UAE and Slovenia and underlined that these consultations reflect the two countries' keenness to strengthen bilateral ties across all areas. (ANI/WAM)

