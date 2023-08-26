UAE: SPEA to carry out field visits to private schools

Sharjah [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): As part of its continuous efforts to ensure the provision of a sustainable and high-quality educational environment, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) will carry out a series of inspection visits to a number of private schools in the emirate, in light of the start of the new academic year.

The delegation headed by Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), accompanied by Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), and members of the administrative body.

These visits aim to enhance direct interaction with private schools in the emirate and provide support and direct supervision.

The visits will include 14 different private schools, where she will meet school principals and teachers, and will take tours of the various classrooms and facilities.

The series of visits, which will continue until the end of the third week of the first semester of the new academic year, aim to visit private schools that follow a variety of educational curricula, to inspect the regularity of working hours and the progress of the educational process, and to verify the approved study programmes and plans. (ANI/WAM)

