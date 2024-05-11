UAE Special Envoy discusses bilateral relations with Trinidad and Tobago PM

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Omar Shehadeh, Special Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, concluded his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, where he met Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed bilateral relations and their continuous growth across various fields, thanks to the support and generous patronage of both countries' leaderships.

Dr Rowley commended the close bilateral bonds and their constructive cooperation on all fronts, highlighting numerous prospects and opportunities to bolster and fortify ties across various domains.

For his part, Shehadeh affirmed the deep-rooted relations between the two friendly nations, and the continuous commitment to enhancing and developing avenues for mutual cooperation in all areas.

In this regard, Shehadeh met with Senator Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs; Senator Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport; Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry; and Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Minister of Planning and Development of Trinidad and Tobago. During the meetings, participants discussed advancing the distinct bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. (ANI/WAM)

