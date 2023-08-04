UAE stands in solidarity with Georgia, offers condolences to victims of landslides

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Georgia over the victims of a landslide in the Racha region, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, and caused significant damage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Georgia, as well as to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

