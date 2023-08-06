UAE: Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abdullah Lootah

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 6 (ANI/WAM): UAE Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Abdulla Lootah, delivered a lecture at the New York University (NYU) in the United States.

During the lecture, he called for strengthening academic and research partnerships to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The lecture was attended by NYU graduate students from the School of Professional Studies, the Global Affairs and Global Security Programme, and Conflict and Cybercrime Programme, and the Division in Programmes in Business and Global Sport.

He discussed the importance of the role of academic institutions and universities in promoting international cooperation and partnership, knowledge exchange, capacity building, and excellence in research and development efforts.

He reiterated that doing so will also contribute to SDG 17 – which calls for plans to revitalise global partnerships for sustainable development.

Attended by Angie Kamath, Dean of the NYU School of Professional Studies, along with NYU's administrative, academic, and research members, the lecture highlighted the UAE's multi-faceted competitiveness, positioning it as a worldwide focal point for visionaries, researchers, and accomplished professionals who have chosen the UAE as their home and workplace. (ANI/WAM)

