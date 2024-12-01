UAE supplies Japan with 47.8 pc of its oil imports in October 2024

Tokyo [Japan], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Japan imported 31.80 million barrels of oil from the UAE in October 2024, accounting for 47.8 per cent of its total imports for the month, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The data shows that Japan's total oil imports in October reached approximately 66.53 million barrels, of which 97.8 per cent, or around 65.06 million barrels, came from Arab countries, including the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor