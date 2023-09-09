UAE: Sustainability experts to convene at International Government Communication Forum 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 9 (ANI/WAM): The 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), themed “Today's Resources…Tomorrow's Wealth”, is gearing up to stage powerful stories of transformation and change from Gambia, Madagascar and other parts of the world, on September 13-14 in Expo Centre Sharjah.

The stories will be told by the leaders of these incredible movements who have steered their nations on mindful paths of sustainability, green practices, and conserving Earth's bountiful resources.

In her inspirational talk, Malagasy Yolande Randrianambinina unveils her journey in mastering solar energy systems and empowering illiterate women in her small village of Ambakivau in Madagascar to install and maintain these systems, driving home the powerful notion that illiteracy should never hinder one's desire to serve society and the world at large. Her message resounds: societies must embrace their potential, for belief and determination pave the path to success.

Another inspirational talk by Isatou Ceesay, the Recycling Queen and initiator of the “One Plastic Bag”, will reveal a groundbreaking tale of creative sustainability and innovative wealth-building. By teaching Gambian women to recycle plastic waste into profitable products, the Gambian activist and social entrepreneur showcases the remarkable potential to turn resources into societal prosperity and meaningful livelihoods.

With his expertise spanning several continents as a Partner at Gallup and Public Sector Executive Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Counselor Andrew Rzepa will bring unparalleled insight into water and food security. His distinguished role in designing international indicators, notably the Food Security and No Hunger, underscores his data-driven approach. Leading teams in collaboration with governments and international organisations, his talk emphasises leveraging data and indicators for effective resource allocation and addressing global challenges in water and food security. (ANI/WAM)

