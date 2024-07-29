UAE Team Emirates' Hirschi takes overall Czech Tour title

Olomouc [Czechia], July 29 (ANI/WAM): Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates showed poise to take home the overall victory at the Czech Tour today on stage 4 from Sumperk to Sternberk (131.8 km).

Hirschi got away with Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quickstep) with the duo having a cagey battle on the run-in as the group behind swelled. Alaphilippe would prove the quickest in the dash to the line, but Hirschi could savour second place on the stage safe in the knowledge he had the overall title in his grasp.

Diego Ulissi was close behind in second place overall followed by Colombian Sergio Higuita (Red Bull - Bora). (ANI/WAM)

