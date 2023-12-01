UAE Union became solid thanks to national cohesion: UAQ Ruler

Umm Al Qaiwain [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, lauded the 52nd anniversary of Union Day as a great occasion for all of "our hearts and a shining mark in the history of the UAE, embodying a pioneering process in sustainable development and comprehensive national achievements."

In his speech on the occasion of the UAE's 52nd Union Day, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla said. "This national occasion is a reminder of the establishment of the Union, which has become a solid and lofty entity supported by national cohesion with our wise leadership and strengthened by our human, economic and social capabilities and capabilities."

"As the government and people celebrate the 52nd anniversary of our nation, they will remember with great pride our founding leaders, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his founding brothers."

"On this day, we remember the leader of the era of empowerment, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who spearheaded the process of national action, achievement, construction, and development, consolidating this immortal approach and leaving clear imprints that will remain live in the memory of the people of the UAE," he added.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid said, "We renew our pledge and loyalty to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, so that we can continue together the journey of goodness, giving, achievements, and uniqueness at the world level, scientifically and culturally, with the help of the people of this nation, so that its flag will remain flying high on this good land and move forward in solidifying the Union State with a solid determination that was sufficient to overcome the difficulties and challenges that accompanied the founding stage and beyond." (ANI/WAM)

