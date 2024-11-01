UAE, United States announce start of implementing inclusion of Emirati citizens in 'Global Entry' programme

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Ministry of Interior has announced the start of implementing the entry procedure for Emirati citizens into the 'Global Entry' programme in accordance with the agreement signed between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, represented by the UAE Ministry of Interior and the US Department of Homeland Security.

This agreement was signed during President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's official visit to the United States in September.

The 'Global Entry' programme is part of the US border protection initiatives, allowing UAE citizens expedited access to the United States for tourism, business, and personal visits.

Participants will enjoy streamlined entry at designated transit gates in US airports, enhancing their travel experience while reinforcing the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States.

This programme is seen as a testament to the robust ties between the UAE and the US, recognising the UAE's esteemed reputation. It aims to simplify travel procedures for UAE citizens, facilitating smoother entry at over 75 US ports of entry.

Participants in the program after submitting in the official website https://ttp.dhs.gov/ will undergo a security background check and can use automated verification devices at ports, significantly reducing wait times and the need for additional paperwork. However, it is important to note that travellers must still possess a valid entry visa for the United States. (ANI/WAM)

