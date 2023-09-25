UAE, US explore joint judicial and legal cooperation

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, received Martina Strong, the United States Ambassador to the UAE, to discuss ways to support cooperation relations in the judicial and legal fields, and exchange visits by judicial delegations to learn about the best systems applied in the two countries.

The two sides also discussed a host of issues in the legal and judicial affairs, especially financial crimes, money laundering and terrorist financing, international efforts to combat drug smuggling and mechanisms to confront it.

They stressed the importance of consolidating the foundations of cooperation and exchanging experiences in this regard. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor