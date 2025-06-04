UAE, WHO launch humanitarian initiative to combat malnutrition among women, children in Socotra Island

Socotra Island [Yemen], June 4 (ANI/WAM): As part of the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works has launched a humanitarian initiative to combat malnutrition among children and women in Socotra Island in Yemen.

The initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to help nations around the world improve their healthcare sector. It aims to address pressing health issues in Socotra, where nutritional inadequacy, especially among children, is a major challenge.

Global reports say that Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate in the island has reached 10.9 per cent, and the Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) rate is 1.6 per cent among children under five. Internationally, GAM rates between 10 per cent and 14 per cent are classified as serious, while SAM rates above 1 per cent are considered alarming.

Mohamed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, stressed the UAE's humanitarian and global responsibility to develop communities and enhance critical health services.

"This stems from the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We are determined to effectively address food and health challenges faced by women and children in Socotra, in collaboration with the WHO," he said.

Al Khouri explained that the Khalifa Foundation, an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, would work with the WHO to develop appropriate solutions to nutritional and health challenges using a new survey based on current data.

"The joint initiative aims to reduce maternal and child mortality caused by malnutrition through a comprehensive plan of action spanning over two years. This will enhance maternal, infant, and child care services, and improve emergency preparedness and response to epidemics," he added.

Acting WHO Representative in Yemen Dr Ferima Coulibaly-Zerbo said, "This joint effort reflects our shared vision of building resilient health systems in Yemen. Together with the UAE and national authorities we are working to address urgent needs and lay the foundation for long-term health security on the Island.

Through this partnership, WHO and the UAE aim to build stronger, more responsive and more equitable health systems to serve the people of Socotra and contribute to a healthier, more resilient Yemen."

The initiative is part of joint aid activities between the UAE and WHO in Yemen aimed to provide urgent food relief and curb nutritional and health deterioration across various population groups. It will strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Socotra by training medical staff, supplying medications, and establishing emergency preparedness mechanisms.

It also seeks to implement sustainable solutions for malnutrition, ensure food security, raise community awareness, and improve disease surveillance for more effective medical interventions based on ongoing assessments and studies. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor