UAE will continue its leading efforts in supporting international humanitarian work: Theyab bin Mohamed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed that the UAE would continue its leading efforts in the international humanitarian work and commended the sacrifice of the humanitarian actors, aid workers and heroes of humanitarian response on the front lines to help those affected.

In a statement on World Humanitarian Day (WHD), which takes place annually on 19th August, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed also praised their steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and reaching out to those in need, especially the most vulnerable groups such as children, women, the elderly and people of determination.

"With the firm approach of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the great interest and unlimited support of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we celebrate the remarkable humanitarian contributions made by the UAE, and review its steadfast commitment to humanitarian work at regional and international levels. We also commend the inspiring efforts made by humanitarian workers in spreading hope among societies suffering from crises,'' Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed said.

He also highlighted the important role being played by the UAE in this regard and its determination to continue supporting humanitarian efforts through its national humanitarian organisations and various relief programmes, to always be at the forefront of countries that provide a helping hand during crises and disasters in a world where crises and conflicts have worsened and have become part of the daily lives of many.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed said that the UAE continues its support and firm approach to providing emergency relief and finding innovating solutions for immediate response, which has greatly contributed to mitigating the consequences of these crises and disasters on those affected and afflicted.

He stressed the need for paying attention to individuals working on the front lines, such as doctors, nurses, specialists, engineers, and support providers of various types in various humanitarian fields.

In a related context, he added that the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council will work with its partners to enhance the capabilities of humanitarian actors and aid workers and provide them with the necessary support and skills to achieve humanitarian goals more effectively, respond to crises and meet the needs of affected communities more effectively and efficiently.

The World Humanitarian Day honours the courage, dedication and resilience of hundreds of thousands of volunteers and humanitarian workers around the world. In this context, thousands of people affected by crises have benefited from the UAE's contributions, where urgent medical supplies, shelter, food, protection, water and basic services were provided.

The UAE's efforts focus on communities affected by conflicts and natural disasters, consolidating its approach to promoting solidarity and spreading the values of tolerance and peace. (ANI/WAM)

