UAE Work Permits Now Obtainable in Five Days Under Country's New Work Bundle Policy

Dubai: The UAE government has simplified the work permit process for employees of private companies. For this, a campaign called Work Bundle has been taken up. The first phase began in Dubai. It will gradually be implemented in other areas. Now companies will get work permits in just five days. Earlier, the process used to take 30 days. The government has reduced the required 16 documents in the process and now only five important documents will have to be submitted along with the application.

Under the government's process, one now has to visit the service center only twice. The UAE government's media office said the work bundle scheme will now provide all facilities to private companies on a single platform. This will include the issuance of a new permit, cancellation of a permit, medical services, and fingerprints. The scheme comes at a time when relations between India and the UAE are getting stronger. Currently, 3.5 million Indians live in the UAE.

The work bundle scheme is the first phase of the UAE's zero bureaucracy policy. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Our aim is to streamline these processes in government. The definition of a work bundle is a pioneering project that aims to speed up and simplify housing and employment-related processes."