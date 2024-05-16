UAE: Xposure opens registration for 'See Sharjah' Photography Award contest

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): The 9th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival 2025, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, has announced the opening of registration for the 'See Sharjah' Photography Award contest.

The contest commenced on May 15 and will run until September 30. Interested participants can register via https://awards.xposure.net/.

Through four categoriesurban landscapes, cultural heritage, nature & scenic beauty, and people & daily lifethe contest encourages photographers to capture the rich heritage and beauty of Sharjah.

Participants can submit up to 10 high-resolution photos taken in Sharjah within the past two years. All submissions must be in JPG format.

Each image should include an English title and caption detailing the location. The captions should provide a brief description of the image, explaining its relevance, importance, and the setting or location in Sharjah for the jury's consideration. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor