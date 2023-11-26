UAE:ADMAF unveils programme of 21st Abu Dhabi Festival themed 'The Will of Hope'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Music Arts Foundation (ADMAF) unveiled the programme of the 21st Abu Dhabi Festival 2024, which will be held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent for Women Affairs, and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative.

The foundation announced that a portion of the ticketing revenue will be donated to the "Tarahum for Gaza" campaign in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The Abu Dhabi Festival 2024, which carries the slogan of "The Will of Hope", celebrates artistic excellence and cultural diversity, with an exceptional collection of co-production and exclusive commissioned works, for ballet, classical music, jazz, opera, and traditional Arabic events, in addition to the events of the accompanying educational community programme.

The 21st edition of the festival celebrates the People's Republic of China as the guest of honour of its 21st edition, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Founding Honorary Patron of the Abu Dhabi Festival, said that the Abu Dhabi Festival is launching the third decade of its sustainable journey as a translation of Abu Dhabi's cultural vision, further renewing its commitment to strengthening the UAE's presence on the global stage, stemming from the belief of the importance of the role that culture and arts play in creating hope, spreading the values of coexistence, peace and human fraternity, and conveying the message of tolerance.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed noted that the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival comes in conjunction with the celebration of the 52nd National Day of the UAE, as well as its hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), to reflect environmental awareness and contribute to combating climate change and preserve earth's resources for future generations.

For his part, Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said that the Ministry, through this festival, seeks to achieve its strategy and vision, adding that organising such events contributes to consolidating the cultural efforts undertaken by the UAE.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Festival reflects the UAE's cultural vision aimed at nurturing creativity and providing all means to empower artistic talents, based on its belief in the role of art in building bridges of dialogue and communication between cultures and consolidating noble human values. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor