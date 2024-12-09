UAE's AI Office partners with UiPath to further key National AI Strategy objectives

Dubai [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office in the UAE government today announced a partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation and AI company, to advance Agentic Automation - a transformative approach to automation powered by AI.

This collaboration will focus on developing AI-powered automation solutions across government entities while equipping UAE talent with critical AI skills.

The Memorandum of Understanding, aligned with the UAE National Strategy for AI and supporting the UAE's vision to become a global leader in AI by 2031, was signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Daniel Dines, Founder and CEO of UiPath, along with the UiPath team

Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, emphasised that the UAE government is committed to fostering partnerships with entrepreneurs and private sector companies specialising in advanced technology fields to achieve the objectives of the UAE National Strategy for AI.

Al Mahmoud added that AI-powered automation will provide the necessary enablers to leverage AI applications in enhancing government services. He noted that these partnerships will support efforts to build government workforce capabilities and prepare them for AI-dependent roles.

"The UAE has been fast in recognising and harnessing the tremendous potential unlocked by the AI revolution. We're excited to enhance the UAE's journey on its mission to infuse AI-powered automation into its operations and empower government sector employees and graduates with valuable AI skills. In doing so, it's furthering its ambitious vision to become a leading nation in AI and create new economic, educational, and social opportunities for its citizens and businesses," said Zakaria Haltout, Area Vice President Middle East and Africa at UiPath.

As part of this collaboration, UiPath will support the creation of an automation and AI training programme for up to 100 government employees or students.

Additionally, UiPath will enable the upskilling of participants in Coders HQ, one of the National Programme for Coders Initiatives. Coders who enroll in the training programme will acquire critical automation and AI skills using the UiPath Business Automation Platform.

The AI and automation training framework, enabled by the UiPath Academy, will provide participants with the opportunity to obtain UiPath Certified credentials.

Moreover, UiPath and the Office will jointly develop a programme vision and a roadmap to enable government-backed companies and startups to leverage AI and automation technologies. The partnership will see both sides explore opportunities to increase operational efficiency and enhance society's experience by embedding AI into public-facing services.

As part of this, the two parties will collaborate to set up a number of pilot projects exploring the capabilities of the UiPath Business Automation Platform. The collaboration framework will also include UiPath-led workshops designed to increase awareness on the benefits of AI-powered automation. (ANI/WAM)

