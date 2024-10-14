UAE's continued support praised by President of Philippines in phone call

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 14 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Ferdinand Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines.

During the call, the two leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines and explored opportunities to further develop relations, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, and developmental sectors, as well as other vital fields that support development priorities and serve shared interests.

The President of the Philippines expressed his sincere appreciation to His Highness for the continued support the UAE extends to his country. He also praised the Ministry of Interior's initiative to train 100 members of the Philippine National Police specialising in child protection, commending the UAE's experience in this field.

Moreover, he underscored his appreciation for the humanitarian relief provided by the UAE to those affected by floods and heavy rains in the Philippines, as well as the assistance offered to Filipino nationals in Lebanon during the current crisis. (ANI/WAM)

