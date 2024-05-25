UAE's development model: A shining example of regional, global excellence

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's model of development and urban progress continues to shine regionally and globally, underpinned by an exceptional vision and approach to leadership, further cementing its track record as a "country where nothing is impossible", where millions around the world dream of living and working.

The UAE's top rankings in global competitiveness indicators affirm the efficacy of its comprehensive development strategy, pioneering government work ecosystem, and excellence in providing services and facilities and attracting global investors, creatives, and talent.

The UAE leads Arab and GCC countries in terms of its appeal as a place to live, reside, and work, ranking first regionally and 33rd globally in a "US News" survey, which measured quality of life, entertainment, job market, and income.

Security and stability are other aspects that make the UAE a preferred destination; Abu Dhabi ranked first for the eighth consecutive year as the safest city in the world, according to Numbers Safety Index, with Ajman, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah ranking fourth, fifth, and sixth.

In terms of digital transformation, the UAE topped Orient Planet Research's GCC E-Performance Index for 2023 and achieved high rankings across the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI), Network Readiness Index (NRI), Government AI Readiness Index (GAR), Global Innovation Index (GII) and UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Strengthening its status as a strategic commercial hub through an investment conducive environment, the country came in first globally for the third consecutive year in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report for 2023-2024, surpassing many advanced economies. The UAE was also recognised as the best global destination for starting and operating new business ventures with a score of 7.7

In the inaugural edition of its Global Trade Resilience Index, international management consultancy Whiteshield ranked the UAE 31st globally and first among Arab nations, while securing a position among the top 10 in the 2024 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index. It also landed the top spot in the latest Arab Economic Competitiveness Index released by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF). (ANI/WAM)

