UAE's empowerment of women stands as model across various fields: UAE's Minister of Culture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aguust 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, stated that the UAE, since its establishment by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has laid strong foundations for building a resilient nation.

Marking Emirati Women's Day, he stated, "Guided by science, knowledge, and faith, the country has been a pioneer in empowering women across vital sectors, investing in their capabilities, skills, and experiences. Today, this empowerment stands as a model across various fields."

Sheikh Salem highlighted the UAE's most recent remarkable achievement of ranking seventh globally and first regionally in the Gender Equality Index, according to the 2024 Human Development Report issued by the United Nations Development Programme.

He emphasised that this milestone would not have been possible without Emirati women's unwavering support and empowerment, which has strengthened their presence and enabled them to realise their aspirations.

He said, "This year's theme, 'Collaborate for Tomorrow', carried forward for a second year, reflects the confidence and trust Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, places in Emirati women. It emphasises sustainability as a participatory process and an integrated approach that contributes to realising the state's aspirations and future visions." (ANI/WAM)

