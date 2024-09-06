UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches AI chatbot 'Ask MOEI' to streamline inquiries

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched "Ask MOEI," a new AI-powered chatbot on its website designed to handle a wide range of public inquiries and service requests.

From basic questions to more complex service-related queries, the platform provides fast, accurate responses.

Developed in collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the chatbot ensures 24/7 real-time support, helping users save time while accessing key information and services.

This initiative is part of the ministry's broader efforts to embrace digital transformation and improve service delivery, aligning with the "We the UAE 2031" vision. By enhancing communication through advanced technologies, the ministry is committed to making its services more efficient and accessible to the public. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor