UAEU, Ibn Haldun University partner to establish Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language in Turkiye

Istanbul [Turkey], May 10 (ANI/WAM): On the sidelines of the visit of Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to the Republic of Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) signed a partnership agreement with Ibn Haldun University (IHU) to establish the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language" on the Turkish university's campus.

The centre is being established in recognition of her efforts in promoting UAE-Turkiye cultural relations, her support for expanding knowledge exchange between the two nations, and her commitment to teaching and spreading the Arabic language to non-native speakers.

The agreement was signed by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Chancellor of UAEU, and Professor Atilla Arkan, presidency of Ibn Haldun University (IHU).

The centre aims to offer specialised educational programs for teaching Arabic to Turkish and international students, organise training courses and workshops, and support scientific research in Arabic language and culture.

It also aspires to serve as a platform for cultural dialogue and foster mutual understanding between the Arab world and Turkiye through cultural events that promote awareness of Arab culture.

Zaki Nusseibeh affirmed that naming the centre after Fatima bint Mubarak reflects her vision and pioneering efforts in promoting Arabic language on an international level. He noted that the centre will serve as a cultural and educational beacon, strengthening the presence of Arabic and fostering civilisational dialogue among nations.

He added that this partnership underscores UAEU's commitment to promoting global cultural dialogue and expanding access to education and knowledge, helping to elevate the status of the Arabic language. The centre will serve as a bridge for academic and research collaboration between the UAE and Turkiye, and promote cultural and intellectual exchange.

He also highlighted UAEU's dedication to providing a comprehensive educational environment that offers unique opportunities for Arabic language studies, catering to the aspirations of those interested in Arabic language and culture in Turkiye.

For his part, Professor Atilla Arkan, President of Ibn Haldun University, expressed the university's pride in signing an agreement to establish an academic institution bearing the name of a globally respected figure in social, humanitarian, and development work.

He praised Fatima bint Mubarak's pioneering initiatives in advancing Arabic language and culture on the international stage. He described the partnership with UAEU as a pioneering step toward reinforcing Arabic's status as a language of science and culture among academics and students in Turkiye.

The UAEU will support the centre's activities and educational programs to ensure the sustainable development of Arabic language learning in Turkiye and enhance its global academic presence. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor